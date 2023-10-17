Zojila Pass, Sonamarg receive fresh snowfall

Ganderbal: The higher reaches of Kashmir including the Zojila Pass and Sonamarg health resort received fresh snowfall on Monday evening.
The Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway received about 5 to 6 inches of snowfall while the Sonamarg health resort in Ganderbal district received 3 to 4 inches of snowfall.
A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said that about 6 inches of snow accumulated at the Zojila Pass.
He said that on Tuesday morning, the BRO’s Project Beacon started snow clearance work.
The traffic on the highway was temporarily suspended due to the slippery conditions.
Meanwhile, the snowfall brought cheers to the tourists visiting Sonamarg on Tuesday.
“We are happy to see snowfall this time. We enjoyed the snowfall at Sonamarg," a tourist from Delhi said.