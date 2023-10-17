Zojila Pass, Sonamarg receive fresh snowfall

Ganderbal: The higher reaches of Kashmir including the Zojila Pass and Sonamarg health resort received fresh snowfall on Monday evening.

The Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway received about 5 to 6 inches of snowfall while the Sonamarg health resort in Ganderbal district received 3 to 4 inches of snowfall.

A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said that about 6 inches of snow accumulated at the Zojila Pass.