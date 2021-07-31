G A Mir congratulates IES second topper

Srinagar, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday congratulated Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Kulgam for qualifying Indian Economic Service, securing second position at National level.

According to a statement issued here, Mir said, “I send my best wishes to young Tanveer Ahmad Khan and congratulate him for bringing laurels to J&K by qualifying IES with second position through UPSC. I hope his remarkable achievement will help youth of J&K to set their targets and achieve them. I would also urge the youth to get inspired by the hard work of Tanveer and achieve their goals in their respective fields.”