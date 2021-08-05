GAD constitutes UT, district, block-level committees to implement SUMAN

Jammu, Aug 5: The General Administration Department (GAD) Thursday constituted a Union Territory Level Committee, District Level Committees, and Block Level Committees for implementation Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN).

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of committees with the composition for facilitating implementation of Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN) programme in J&K,” reads an order of GAD.

In the UT-level committee, Administrative Secretary, Health Department has been appointed as the chairman of the committee while Director SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar has been appointed as member, Mission Director, NHM as member secretary and convener, Principal Medical Colleges, Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, Rajouri, and Doda as members, Director General, Family Welfare, MCH and Immunisation, J&K as member, Director ISM, J&K as member, Director Health Services, Kashmir and Jammu as members, Head of the Departments of Gynecology, Pediatrics, PSM Government Medical Colleges as members, representatives from the Finance department, Jal Shakti department, Rural Development Department, Tribal Affairs Department and Housing and Urban Development Department as members, Programme Manager, Maternal Health and Child Health as member, representative of NIPI (development partners working in J&K) and representatives from professional bodies like FOGSI and IMA.

The UT-level committee would review the performance of the programme on a periodical basis to provide suggestions for taking necessary corrective measures.

They would develop a roadmap and action plan for implementation of the initiative with the aim to ensure maternity care and other entitled services are delivered free of cost as part of the service guarantee for maternal, newborn and infant care.

They would ensure that there are an adequate number of CEmONC facilities and First Referral Units that are geographically distributed in such a way that they could be accessed within an hour from all healthcare facilities in-line with the time to care approach.

The UT-level committee would monitor the progress of maternal death review (facility and community based) conducted by the district authorities as per the guidelines and ensure that corrective measures are undertaken to address the systematic gaps.

Similarly, the district level committees have also been constituted and District Development Commissioner has been appointed as chairperson, Chief Medical Officer as Member Secretary and Convener, Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti department as member, Assistant Commissioner Development as member, District ICDS and ICPS officer as member, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee as member, District Information Officer as member, Medical Superintendent, Medical College and District Hospital as member, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (District RCH officer) as member, District Programme Manager, NHM as member, District Ayush Officer as member, District Panchayat Officer as member, Accounts Officer in the office of the District Development Commissioner as member and representative from the civil society organizations and NGOs as member.

The district-level committee would be responsible for real-time implementation of the initiative and reviewing the progress of SUMAN at the district level.

The committee would ensure 100 percent registration of all maternal deaths and ensure systematic maternal death reviews (facility and community based) are undertaken as per the guidelines for maternal death surveillance and response and corrective measures undertaken to address the systematic gaps.

They would facilitate interdepartmental convergence and ensure use of community-based platforms like VHND and VHNSC (Village Health, Nutrition and Sanitation Committee) for holding meetings, and gram panchayats for community mobilisation and mass awareness.

The block-level committee would comprised Block Medical Officer as member, Medical Officer, Incharge, CHC and PHCs as member, CDPO, ICDS Department as member, Zonal Education Officer as member, Block Development Officer as member, Proactive Community Health Officer and MLHP as member, Block ASHA Coordinator as member, senior nurse, pharmacist and lab technician as member and Block Programme Manager, NHM as member.