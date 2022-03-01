Absence of footbridge causes hardships in Rayil

The absence of a footbridge over Nallah Sindh in the Rayil area of tehsil Gund in the Ganderbal district is causing hardships to the inhabitants.
The residents are aghast at the authorities for failing to construct a footbridge over Nallah Sindh in their area.
They said that they had been demanding the construction of a footbridge for the past several years but the authorities were not bothered.
“We are apprehensive about the safety of our children and womenfolk who have to cross the Nallah Sindh without any bridge,” a local said. “Despite repeated pleas, the authorities have failed to construct a footbridge over Nallah Sindh in our area due to which the residents including the school-going children, womenfolk and elderly people face immense hardships.”
They said that the water level had increased in Nallah Sindh due to which it posed a major threat to the lives of the people.