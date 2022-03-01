Duderhama-Fatehpura road in shambles

The road from Duderhama to Fatehpura in Ganderbal district is in a dilapidated condition, causing inconvenience to the people, particularly the commuters travelling on the road stretch.
The dilapidated condition of the road is giving a tough time to the commuters here.
Locals said that in absence of repairs, potholes had developed on a large stretch of the road.
“Due to the dilapidated condition of the road, the commuters face immense problems travelling on the road,” they said.
“We are facing hardships due to the bad condition of the road from Duderhama to Fatehpura as it is difficult to travel on the road,” said Bilal Ahmad, a local.
The locals urged Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and the concerned department to repair the road and macadamise it for the convenience of the people.