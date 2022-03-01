Non-fenced USHP-I canal poses threat to lives

There have been several incidents where locals lost their lives and other property including livestock, locals said.

Locals said that several times the canal breached resulting in a flood-like situation in which several residential houses were damaged besides hundreds of kanal of cultivated land turned barren.

They accused the Power Development Corporation (PDC) of playing with the lives of the people by not fencing and covering the power canal despite witnessing several tragic events in the past.

“In March 2013, the same canal was breached due to a landslide resulting in damage to several houses besides the loss to the agricultural land. This was the eighth incident of its kind in the area. Many human lives have been lost in the past due to the non-seriousness of the concerned department,” locals said.