Ganderbal Flashfloods | Locals say massive damage caused to residential houses, agricultural fields

Ganderbal, July 31: The residents of several flashflood hit areas of Ganderbal district Saturday said that the flashfloods caused a major damage and destruction to the property here.

The residents of Gutlibagh, Baba Wayil, Wayil, Sehpora, Nunner and other adjoining areas where flashfloods occurred Friday evening said that several residential houses had been destroyed, agricultural fields inundated, roads washed away, and irrigation and drainage system damaged.

They said that water had entered many residential houses, leaving them unsafe for living.

A fish farm at Gutlibagh was also damaged due to flashfloods and almost all fish died.

The private fish farm owners have appealed the government, especially the Principal Secretary to Government, Agriculture Production and Fisheries Department and also Director Fisheries J&K to consider an insurance scheme for private fish farms to safeguard, against the damages due to natural disasters including floods.

Tehsildar Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmed Bijard told Greater Kashmir that they were assessing the damage caused by the flashfloods.

"We are on the job to assess the damage. Several residential houses besides agricultural fields and roads have been washed away," the official said.

He said that it would take a few days to make an assessment of the losses.

Meanwhile, the official said that the Srinagar-Leh highway that was blocked due to mudslides after flashfloods had been cleared and the road partially opened for traffic.

DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq demanded compensation and relief to flood-affected people of Ganderbal district.