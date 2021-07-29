Gauri Old Age Mission: Destination Next: Haussan Pora Bagh, Tehsil Bijbehara

The town is known for a beautiful garden, popularly called as the Padshahi Bagh. The garden comprises of 25 Chinars. The town of Bijbehara is full of Chinar trees and hence it is also called "The Town of Chinars". The Chinar trees were imported by Mughal emperors from Iran to enhance the beauty of the town. The oldest Chinar of the sub-continent which is 70 feet in circumference at ground level is located in this garden. Guru Nanak Dev had also come to this town and presently a Gurudwara under name "Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Pehli Padshahi Gurudwara Bijbehara" is at this place. The area has also been a stronghold of two previous chief ministers, Mufti Mohammad Syed and Madam Mehbooba Mufti. Another well known personality from this area has been the cricketer Parvez Rasool, the first all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in test cricket.

The GOAM team for conducting the health camp in Haussan Pora Bagh will have facilities for accurate blood pressure and body mass measurement. All the senior citizen would have a blood sugar and an electrocardiogram (ECG) done. In addition, facility for blood sampling for all the necessary tests depending upon the indication will be there. GK Labs is a partner in these efforts of ours. Like in the previous camps, a stock of commonly used blood pressure and blood sugar lowering drugs in combinations. In addition, medicines for treating common heart ailments and heart failure will be given free of cost. One month’s supply which for the neediest will be continued for long term. Patients needing higher cardiac investigations would be referred for higher tests like echocardiography, stress testing, long term ECG and BP monitoring and head uptilt testing. These would be done at out Gauri Heart Centre. No patient will be denied investigations for financial reasons and GOAM fund will be used for that. INTAS pharmaceuticals has helped it by contributing a generous fund. A report of the observations made will be compiled after studying the data obtained on a standard proforma. This will be compared with the data obtained from other districts. USV Pharmaceuticals has given a generous grant for this one day activity to be held in Haussan Pora Bagh on 30th July 2021.

Gauri Kaul Foundation requests friends and well wishers to come forward and be part of our South Kashmir healthy heart mission. In our small ways, together, we can work to understand, contribute and improve the same in this ongoing program.

Prof Upendra Kaul is founder Director Gauri Kaul foundation, Cardiologist. Recipient of Dr B C Roy Award and Padma Shri