GBSBU ranked 35th best Govt University under MDRA ranking 2021

Srinagar, Aug 3: In a significant development the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri has been placed at 35th rank among the India’s best Government Universities (General category) in a ranking announced by MDRA Best University Ranking 2021.

Notably, the BGSBU was established in 2002 in Rajouri.

The rankings were released in the recently conducted survey by the India Today Group in collaboration with a Delhi-based research agency — Marketing and Development Research Associates.

In wake of this, Vice Chancellor (VC) BGSBU, Prof Akbar Masood has congratulated the fraternity of the University for achieving this feat and hoped that this achievement will rekindle the spirits towards becoming the centre for excellence in academics and research.

“This is indeed a matter of great pride for BGSBU and will strengthen our resolve to do even much better in academics and research in the days to come,” the Vice Chancellor said.

“Being ranked among the top Government Universities of the country is a great moment and the credit for this great achievement goes to teaching faculty, non- teaching staff, students and scholars of the varsity,” he said.

On the occasion, the teachers, non teaching staff, students and scholars congratulated the Vice Chancellor for this achievement and hoped that under the leadership of Prof Akbar Masood, University will relish many such achievements in future as well.