Get ready for assembly polls to have BJP CM: Raina to workers

Jammu, June 28: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday asked its workers to get ready for assembly elections to “form the next government with full majority and fulfill the dream to have the BJP Chief Minister.”

The party exhorted its workers, while addressing them in its Working Committee meeting held here today, to gear up for this mission.

During the meeting, which was convened four days after the all party meeting chaired by Prime Minister NarendraModi in Delhi, the party also passed a political resolution, requesting for early completion of the delimitation process and holding of assembly elections in the Union Territory.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, while talking to reporters after the meeting at the party headquarters here, said that the Working Committee also requested Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure an end to illegal mining and fix prices of minor minerals including sand.

“We requested him to address the long pending demands of daily wagers, Village Defence Committees, home guards, Special Police Officers and other sections of the society. The meeting unanimously passed a political resolution requesting the Delimitation Commission to complete the assigned task early to pave the way for the holding of assembly elections and the formation of a popular government,” Raina said.

Earlier addressing the party leaders, Raina said the BJP had a big mission before it to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raina briefed the workers about the all party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on June 24 and said it ended the political deadlock in J&K as all the 14 invited leaders from eight prominent parties attended it.

The BJP leader also condemned the unabated terror attacks and said no militant would be spared by the police and other security forces.

