Girl ends life by jumping into Aharbal waterfall

Shopian, July 23: A 17-year-old girl Friday ended her life by plunging into Aharbal waterfall in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A Police official said that at around 3:30 pm, a young girl suddenly surfaced near the waterfall and plunged into it.

“The people present there made efforts to rescue her but to no avail,” said the official.

He said that the body of the deceased was later retrieved from the water.

This is the second such incident during this month.

On July 7, a 24-year-old youth from Kulgam committed suicide by jumping into the waterfall.