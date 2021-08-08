GK Impact | Authorities start work on dilapidated Lasjan-Padshahibagh Road

Srinagar, Aug 8: After inordinate delay, authorities have taken up work on dilapidated Lasjan-Padshahibagh road.

The road connects several areas and is only connectivity for Lasjan, Baghandar, Vethpora, Syed Abad Soiteng, Gandabal, Bungam, Padshahibagh and other adjacent areas.

Greater Kashmir recently highlighted the condition of dilapidated road and sufferings of locals and daily commuters.

The ongoing work is sheduled to be completed in next two weeks, said an official.

"Now we have sorted out the issue and the work is going on in full swing. We are hopeful to blacktop the major portion of the road. The work will be completed within next two weeks," said an official.

As reported earlier, potholes dotting the road hampers vehicular movement. The road connects scores of localities with city centre and tertiary care hospitals.

Ghulam Hassan Dar of Syed Abad Soiteng said the bad condition of road has become a nuisance. "Due to potholes, accidents frequently occur on the road due to its dilapidated condition," he said.

He added that recently a load carrier turned turtle after failing to detect the potholes under waterlogging at Syed Abad Soiteng.

Mohsin Ahmad of Lasjan said that the roads are badly damaged and turn into cesspool after rains.

Locals said that small motor vehicles from Pathachowk also use this road to reach city centre.

Basharat Ahmad, a local of Padshahibagh said that in dry weather, extremely bad condition of road results in emanation of dust.

"Dust enters into residential houses and also makes it difficult to breathe especially for those who are commuting on foot and riding two-wheelers," he said.

"Bad condition of roads not only gives the commuters a tough time. It also consumes a lot of their time in reaching from one place to another. The passenger vehicles have suffered damages due to bad condition of the roads," they said.