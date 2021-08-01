'Global change in weather dynamics impacting agri scenario in Kashmir'

Kupwara, Aug 1: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today conducted a daylong extensive tour of district Kupwara to assess the impact of present climatic scenario on standing crops.

"Global change in weather dynamics is making a visible impact on the agriculture scenario in Kashmir. Weather parameters are globally changing so the need of the hour is to upgrade the agriculture operations and strategies as per the demand," he said.

The Director impressed upon the officers and crop experts of the district to visit the fields and advise farmers with respect to different preventive measures and modifications in the agricultural practices. Proper instructions and advisories must be issued to the farmers as per the local requirements and all the efforts must be put in place to save the crop losses, he also said. He directed the Chief Agriculture Kupwara to come up with a comprehensive plan for establishing Farmers Field Schools in the district to facilitate and strengthen the linkage between youth and department to encourage active exploration and understanding of the modern farming system. During the meeting, the Director laid a special emphasis on the development of the Apiculture in the district on scientific lines for raising the economic standards of farmers associated with this sector.