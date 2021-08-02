GOC 16 Corps holds security review meet in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 2: Amid high alert in the wake of frequent drone sightings and inputs about terror-strike, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps on Monday chaired a meeting to review the intelligence and security situation in Jammu region.

Later, the Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh- IPS also convened a meeting through video conference with Range DIGs and District SSPs of Jammu zone to discuss the overall security scenario and other measures to be taken in the run up to August 5 and 15, 2021 in view of the present prevailing security scenario and recent drone attack at Jammu Airport.

Meanwhile, a manhunt was launched in the peripheries of Jammu Railways Station after two suspects in army fatigues were intercepted by an army man at a barber’s shop in Mangal Market this afternoon. The suspects managed to flee after the army man asked for their Identity-cards. However, a high alert was sounded in the city and its outskirts amid intensive searches. The police have managed to obtain CCTV-footage which had captured their images.

Officials informed, “This afternoon at around 3 pm, the duo in army fatigues entered a barber shop in a market near Jammu Railway Station. An army jawan, who was already sitting there, got suspicious of their activities and asked for their identity cards, however, they managed to flee. The security forces have launched an intensive manhunt to trace the duo. An alert has also been sounded.”

Top officials of Indian army, civil administration, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

“While chairing the meeting GOC White Knight Corps (16 Corps) Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar appreciated the synergy of effort achieved by the Indian army, security forces and civil administration. He expressed confidence and satisfaction over efforts in negating multifarious threats,” Lt Col Anand said.

This was followed by another security review meeting convened by the Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh with Range DIsG and District SSPs.

Detailed briefing was given by Range DIGs and District SSPs on overall security assessment of their respective Ranges and district and security arrangements that were being proposed to be made for Independence Day celebrations.

ADGP Jammu asked the officers to work in close coordination with each other for greater synergy. He asked the district SSPs to maintain close liaison with intelligence agencies, CAPF, army and to step up vigil and security in the district to check any attempt of infiltration, movement of anti-national elements and to forestall any ill-conceived plan of militants. They were also instructed to keep close watch on social media activities.