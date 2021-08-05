Gold tumbles Rs 312; silver plunges Rs 1,037

New Delhi, Aug 5: Gold in the national capital on Thursday tumbled Rs 312 to Rs 46,907 per 10 gram amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,219 per 10 gram. Silver also plunged Rs 1,037 to Rs 66,128 per kilogram from Rs 67,165 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,810 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.37 per ounce. "Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,810 per ounce on Thursday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.