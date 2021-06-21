Government orders transfer of Principal GMC Anantnag

Anantnag, June 21: The government on Monday transferred Dr Showkat Ahmad Jeelani, Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag saying the step had been taken in the interest of administration and patient care.

The charge has been “temporarily” assigned to Dr Tariq Syed Qureshi, Professor and Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College, Srinagar “till a regular arrangement is made”.

According to an order by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, AtalDulloo, in the interest of administration and patient care Showkat Ahmad Jeelani, Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag has been posted as Secretary Technical in the Health and Medical Education Department with immediate effect.

“During his posting as Secretary Technical in the Health and Medical Education Department, his salary shall be drawn against the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag,” reads the order.

Dr Tariq Syed Qureshi would continue to draw his salary against the post of Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College, Srinagar during the period he holds the charge of the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag, the order states.

Greater Kashmir has been carrying a series of stories for the past two years on the mismanagement and lack of of patient care and facilities in GMC Anantnag.

The hospital has been in news since the second wave of Covid hit J&K with several precious lives lost.

The mortality in the hospital due to Covid is the highest among all health facilities in J&K.

Early this month, the principal of the college had misled the Lieutenant Governor and Divisional Commissioner on the number of ICU beds in the hospital informing them that they were equipped with 40 such beds.

However, there are mere eight ICU beds providing noninvasive ventilation while none of the critical patients has been intubated so far.