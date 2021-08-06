Government to launch 'PM-DAKSH' portal, app

New Delhi, Aug 6: The government will launch 'PM-DAKSH' portal and app on Saturday to make the skill development schemes accessible to the target groups of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and SafaiKaramcharis.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, in a statement issued on Friday, said the Pradhan MantriDakshtaAurKushaltaSampannHitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana is being implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from the year 2020-21.

He said under the scheme, eligible target groups are being provided skill development training programmes on up-skilling/reskilling, short term training programme, long term training programme and entrepreneurship development program (EDP).

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment DrVirendra Kumar will launch 'PM-DAKSH' portal and 'PM-DAKSH' mobile app on Saturday.