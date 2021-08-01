Govt announces national anthem singing competition

Srinagar, Aug 1: The government ha s announced national anthem singing competition 2021.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that as the nation was celebrating 75 years of independence and commemorating it as ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’, under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the government's initiative had called upon all the individuals and groups to take part in the singing competition.

He said that under the individual category people in two subcategories between 13 to 18 years of age and above 18 years could take part in the competition while in group category also entries could be made.

The spokesman said that the competition was open from August 1 to August 7, 2021.

He said that the winners of the competition would get cash awards and the first prize would be Rs 25,000, second prize Rs 11,000 and third prize Rs 5000.

The spokesman said that in this competition district-level winners would compete for division level and all the participants would get certificates of participation.

He said that all the individual and group winners would get a chance to sing the national anthem at their respective district and division level Independence Day celebrations.

The spokesman said that to be eligible for the competition the individual and group members should be domiciles of J&K and not below the age of 13 years.