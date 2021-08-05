Govt makes physical attendance of teachers mandatory ahead of Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 5: The School Education Department Thursday directed all the teaching and non-teaching staff to attend schools on a daily basis and ensure their attendance physically.

The teachers also have to deliver online classes from their respective institutions or open spaces wherever there is no availability of space for holding community classes. The statement comes amid the confusion over holding online and community classes by the teachers as per their convenience from their residential areas. Earlier, the department had ordered that the teachers need not attend schools for holding community classes but could deliver it in their own community. Also, the online classes were supposed to be conducted from the residential places of the teachers.

Recently, the department ordered that all the vaccinated teaching staff of the institutions should attend their respective schools but also added that there would be no offline academic activities for the students. The order left the teachers in a dilemma as it was not clear whether the teachers had to continue holding online and community classes or to attend their respective schools.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh said that the vaccinated staff of the schools had to ensure their attendance in their respective schools on a daily basis and later hold community classes for the students as well.

“The community classes can be conducted within the school premises or in an available open space adjacent to the school. There will be no offline classes within the four walls of the classrooms,” Singh said. On whether holding community classes in towns and cities was not possible due to non-availability of the open space, Singh said that the teachers could deliver online classes by using the same digital platforms which they use at their homes.

“There is nothing to get confused about. If there is no available space for holding open air classes, the teachers can deliver online classes from the schools by using the same applications which they use at home,” he said. Singh said that the employees of all other government departments were attending office and only teachers were sitting at home. “The teachers should attend their schools now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the vaccinated teaching staff of the schools have been asked to submit their leave application at the schools. “Those who are not yet vaccinated have to submit their leave and sit at home,” Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir told Greater Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the physical attendance of the teaching staff has been made mandatory after the J&K government made it mandatory to celebrate Independence Day at all the educational institutions while hoisting the national flag in all the institutes keeping the SOPs and Flag Code for hoisting the national flag in view.

“The videos and photos of the function will be uploaded on Google Drive which will be shared separately,” reads an order issued by the Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ). The order has been issued in reference to the direction received from the Administrative Department.

The government has also said that the 15-day cleanliness drive in all schools should be initiated on the fortnight of Independence Day 2021 beginning August 1. “Community classes or gatherings without bags and books should be organised to commemorate the occasion to discuss Independence Day and contributions of eminent freedom fighters of the local area,” the order reads. The government has also said that the comprehensive sanitation-cum-plantation drive should be initiated by all school heads and at least 20 saplings be planted in all schools.

“Steps should be taken to make the schools neat and clean as school buildings are closed for more than four months From August 1 onward, all staff members (both teaching and non-teaching) should attend the school,” the order reads.