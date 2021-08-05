Govt notifies SEC’s service terms, conditions

Jammu, Aug 5: The government on Thursday notified the terms and conditions of service of K K Sharma, IAS (retired) State Election Commissioner (SEC) for the Union Territory of J&K.

The Lieutenant Governor notified the terms and conditions of service of SEC in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 36A of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and in partial modification of notification S.0 338 dated October 30, 2020.

As per the modified terms and conditions vis-a-vis, his tenure of appointment, SEC Sharma will “hold office for a term of 5 years from the date on which he enters his office or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. Provided that the State Election Commissioner, may at any time by writing under his hand addressed to the Lieutenant Governor resign from his office or he may be removed in the manner provided in Section 36B of the J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.”

Earlier the notification issued on October 30, 2020 had only mentioned that he would hold the position of State Election Commissioner (SEC) till he attained the age of sixty-five years.

With regard to salary, the modified notification stated that it would be equivalent to “last pay drawn at the time of his retirement from the earlier services less by the amount of the pension including commuted value thereof, plus D.A. as applicable.”

The terms and conditions specified that his Travelling Allowance (TA), residential accommodation, medical facilities, telephone charges and leave would be the same as were “admissible to him at the time of his retirement from the previous service.”

However, “the power to grant or refuse leave to the State Election Commissioner and to revoke or curtail leave granted to him shall vest in the Lieutenant Governor,” the notification SO-266 issued by the GAD Commissioner M K Dwivedi mentioned.

Earlier on October 30, 2020, vide notification SO 338, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Sub-section (3) of Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, had appointed K K Sharma, IAS (retired) as State Election Commissioner for the UT under the Act.

“The appointment of the SEC shall take effect from the date he assumes the charge of the position. The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be notified by the government subsequently,” the notification SO 338 had added.