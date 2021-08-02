Govt orders payment of revised 28 percent DA from July 1

Jammu, Aug 2: J&K Finance department on Monday ordered the payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees, pensioners and family pensioners at a revised rate of 28 percent, effective from July 1, 2021.

In two separate orders issued by the Financial Commissioner Finance department A K Mehta for the employees and the pensioners, it was stated that the increase would subsume the additional installments arising on January 1,2020; July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

The rate of Dearness Allowance for the period from January 1, 2020 till June 30, 2021 would remain at 17 percent (existing rate), the orders mentioned.

As per order issued for government employees, consequent upon implementation of 7th Pay Commission Recommendations in favour of All India Ser

vice officers, serving in connection with affairs of the UT of J&K, the rate of Dearness Allowance, as applicable to central government employees, will be applicable to such officers.

“In continuation to Government Order No 456-F of 2019 dated October 24,2019, it is hereby ordered that government employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations, shall be paid Dearness Allowance at a revised rate i.e., 28 percent of Basic pay per month, against the existing rate of 17 percent of Basic pay, with effect from July 1, 2021,” read the order, while referring to GAD’s UO No GAD-CORD/113/2021 dated August 1, 2021.

As per the order, the term 'Basic Pay' in the revised pay structure will mean the pay drawn in the prescribed Level in the Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but will not include any other type of pay like special Pay etc.

In a separate order issued in continuation to the government order No. 457-F dated October 24, 2019, the Financial Commissioner ordered that the government pensioned or family pensioners would be allowed Dearness Allowance on pension or family pension under revised rate of DA per month i.e., 28 percent of basic pension or family pension against existing rate of 17 percent.

“Other provisions governing the grant of Dearness Allowance on pension/family pension such as the regulation of Dearness Allowance during employment/re-employment, where more than one pension is drawn etc. and other provisions of the existing rules or orders (as are not In conflict with provisions of the order), shall continue to remain in force,” read the order issued in favour of the pensioners or family pensioners.

As per the orders, in both the cases, the payment of Dearness Allowance involving a fraction of 50 paisa and above would be rounded to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paisa would be ignored.