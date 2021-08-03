Govt orders shifting of 16 PSA detenues from Central jail Srinagar to district jails in Haryana

Srinagar, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered shifting of at least 16 detenues, who were lodged in Central jail Srinagar under Public Safety Act (PSA), to two different district jails of Haryana.

Local news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) quoting an order said government has ordered immediate shifting of 16 PSA detenues, lodged at Central jail Srinagar, to two district jails of Haryana.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 10 (b) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby directs to remove/ shift the below mentioned detenues who have been detained under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, from their present places of lodgment to the jails of Haryana State,” reads the order. As per the order, 8 PSA detenues have been shifted to district jail Karnal while other 8 PSA detenues have been shifted to district.