Govt relaxes ceiling on gatherings for August 15

Jammu, Aug 8: The ceiling of 25 people, permitted to attend indoor or outdoor gathering, will be temporarily relaxed on August 15, on account of Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, this relaxation, available for the day only, will be subject to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to be ensured by all District Magistrates in the Union Territory.

Similarly, the educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of vaccinated staff and students for administrative purposes and Independence Day celebrations, subject to a limit of 25 and strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The order in this connection was issued by the Chief Secretary A K Mehta, who is also the chairperson State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, on Sunday.

As per order, all schools and higher educational institutions, including coaching centres, though, will continue to remain closed for onsite or in-person teaching, till further orders.

“The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor and outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25. However, this ceiling shall be temporarily relaxed on August 15, 2021 only on account of Independence Day celebrations,” the order stated.

Mehta, in his order, also directed that night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am. However, there would be no weekend curfew in any district.

The State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, further ordered that the guidelines or instructions on Covid containment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir already notified vide Government Orders 35 and 36 — JK (DMRRR) of 2021 dated May 29, 2021 read with Government Orders 56 - JK (DMRRR) of 2021 dated August 1, 2021 would continue to remain in force till further orders.

SEC issued these new guidelines for pandemic containment after a detailed review of the current Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted by the Chief Secretary, J&K, with the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Principal Secretary to Government, Home; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir on August 8, 2021.

Review was conducted on an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly focusing on the parameters viz., total weekly new cases (per million), total positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate, vaccination coverage of targeted population and extent of compliance to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

“Whereas it was observed that as compared to the previous weeks, some improvement has been made by many districts in respect of these parameters. However, there is a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in all the districts in view of the uneven trend in the daily cases,” SEC noted.

It reiterated that all Deputy Commissioners would focus on the positivity rates of the medical-blocks under their jurisdictions, besides taking intensified measures related to Covid management and restriction of activities in these blocks. Emphasising upon the need to strengthen the three – “T” protocols of ‘Testing, Tracking and Treating’, SEC asked the authorities to strengthen vaccination drives in these blocks.