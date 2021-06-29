Govt warns 9 private schools of de-recognition

Srinagar, June 28: The School Education Department Monday warned nine private schools of Srinagar of strict action including de-recognition of their institutions for violating the administrative guidelines for collection of the fees from the parents.

In an order issued by the Director School Education Kashmir, the department has pulled up private schools for compelling the parents to clear the miscellaneous charges in violation of administrative guidelines.

These schools include Iqbal Memorial School Bemina, Doon International School HMT, Delhi Public School Srinagar, Holy Faith School Rawalpora, Minto Circle School AloochiBagh, Hat Trick Public School Zakura, Tiny Hearts School Tengpora, Green Valley Educational Institute, Buchpora and GD Goenka School, Lal Bazar.

The move comes after a delegation of Parents Association of private schools approached the directorate and complained that these schools were not following the orders of the Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fees (FFRC).

“These schools are not implementing the orders issued from time-to-time with regard to the collection of fees for the session 2019-20 and 2020-21, especially during the lockdown period of Covid-19 pandemic,” reads an order issued by the Director School Education Kashmir, TasaduqHussain Mir.

The order states that the schools were also forcing the parents to clear the pending dues till May 2021 including the annual bus fee as well.

“The complaints are pouring in that the school authorities are still charging undue dues and subsequently withholding the assignment of the students in question and compelling to clear the miscellaneous charges which are in violation of the instructions already issued by the Administrative Department during Covid-19 pandemic,” the order reads.

The order states that only tuition fee has to be charged from the students on a monthly basis instead of a quarterly basis for the lockdown period.

“No fee hike shall be made during the academic session 2020-21. Annual fee, if any, can be charged monthly on a pro-rata basis after schools reopen. No school shall deny access to online education material, classes, continuous assessment to poor deserving students unable to pay school fees due to the prevailing situation,” the order said.

In the order, the department has threatened to de-recognise the schools without further notice if the order is not complied with in toto.

“In view of the above facts and taking note of the circumstances, it is impressed upon all recognised private schools of Kashmir to stop charging miscellaneous charges for the session 2019-20 and 2020-21 from the parents henceforth and charge only tuition fee approved by the FFRC as already instructed vide series of circulars issued on this behalf either by the administrative department or this directorate,” the order reads.

It states that the excess fee, if any, collected from the parents as reported by the Parents Association of Private Schools should be adjusted in the tuition fee accordingly.

“In case of any default in implementing the government instructions, strict action will be initiated as per the provision of law which includes de-recognition of the school in terms of standing norms without further intimation,” the order said.

The government in an order had instructed the private schools to collect only tuition fees from the parents of the students on a monthly basis for the lockdown period and no other charges should be collected from the parents for the closure period.

The government recently pulled up the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) for poor implementation of the orders and circular instructions issued by the administrative department for the government as well as the private schools.

The Director School Education Kashmir earlier censured the CEOs saying that the monitoring cells headed by Deputy CEOs were not constituted in the districts resulting in poor implementation of the directions issued by the administrative department and the FFRC.