Gurez man slipped to death, assistance being provided to family: Army

Srinagar, July 31: Army on Saturday said that Gurez man Abdullah Hajam slipped into the nallah and efforts could not save him even as assistance is being provided to family. Nonetheless, the police has started inquest proceedings into the case.

“Last night, Abdullah Hajam, a resident of Tharbal, Gurez, saw some suspicious movement in the forest area ahead of Tharbal village,” Army said in a statement. “He immediately informed the nearest army post about the suspicious activity. Army search party along with him went to search the area in the darkness.”

While the party, Army, was moving through a slushy patch, he unfortunately slipped into the nallah. “The soldiers immediately rescued him and brought him to the nearest military doctor. The doctor immediately examined him and gave first aid. However, despite the best efforts of the doctor, Abdullah Hajam could not be saved and he passed away due to his injuries at 8 am,” it said adding that postmortem has been conducted and the body is being handed over to the family. “All possible assistance is being provided to the family of Abdullah Hajam.”

Meanwhile Jammu and Kashmir Police has started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of death.

“We have started inquest proceeding under 174 to ascertain the death of the man,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, north Kashmir, Sujit Kumar Singh told Greater Kashmir Saturday evening.

The senior police officer said that the family has not filed any written complaint with police. “Nothing in writing or verbal has been reported to us by the families,” he said adding after post-mortem cause of death can further be ascertained. “So far there is no allegation from any side.”

The death has created panic in the area and unconfirmed reports said that telecommunication services in the area have been affected.

Reports said the body of Muhammad Abdullah Hajam, 52, son of Abdul Rahman’s Tralbal village of Gurez was found in Sub District Hospital Gurez. Hajam was father of five children.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bandipora Mohammad Zahid also said that a death has occurred, “but how exactly that is being checked into”.

Meanwhile, locals have demanded probe to ascertain circumstances leading to Hajam’s death.

(With Owais Farooqi in Bandipora)