Srinagar, July 27: Family members of a 32 year old women, who allegedly committed suicide, staged a protest at Press Colony here demanding probe into the matter.

The family from HabbaKadal area here urged police to probe the matter to ascertain reasons which compelled their member to end her life.

“Our daughter was repeatedly harassed by in-laws after which she took the extreme step on June 3rd by hanging herself. We want justice,” said Javaid Ahmed, uncle of the deceased