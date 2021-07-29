Hajj 2021: A special occasion for a special journey

Dr. Ozair

It was the morning of 10th of Dhul Hajj which the Prophet (SAW) referred to as yaum un nahr, getting back to our air-conditioned camps in Mina after spending the night under open skies in Muzzdalifah was a solace. Although, in Muzdallifah we were provided with a comfortable bedding and a cozy meal but the July heat with humidity on top was there. After spending some time in our camps our operator called upon us to prepare ourselves for another journey, the journey to Jamarat. We knew that there is no excuse on being short on strength and energy, right away we put together ourselves for this journey, yet another journey which was a part of our hajj pilgrimage. Our campaign for hajj which had started with the travel from Riyadh to Taif on 6th of dhul hajj or let me take you back to how it all began for us.

A month back some social media messages started making rounds within our friends groups in Riyadh that Saudi govt will hold the hajj pilgrimage in a scaled-down form for citizens and residents of the Kingdom and the citizens and residents have been asked to apply through special platforms provided. Having spent more than five years in the Saudi capital we knew that the authorities here, unlike others, mean what they say. Although, all of us fitted in the criteria set forth by the authorities, our main worry was our children whom we were not allowed to be taken with us. We knew that this is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a great privilege to be part of merely 60,000 people performing hajj. For the next ten days or so we closely followed the news for the announcement of dates of application and at the same time explored options how we could safely leave our children back home as we are not in Kashmir and thus do not have the luxury of sending children to matamaal or so for a break.

As the selection days neared the ambivalent feeling grew within us. What if we are not selected? what if we couldn't leave our children and so on. At times a bitter experience from the previous year when we didn't make it to the list of selected individuals who were allowed kept us down but we never let this feeling overcome our hope. Finally, the message we were avidly awaiting arrived and we were in a fortunate position this time being chosen for Hajj 2021. As the news spread among our circles here in Riyadh, lot of friends and relatives who were not going for hajj came forward and offered an option of keeping our children safely with them. Unlike other friends, I was in a comfortable position since the beginning as I counted on my sister who stays in Riyadh to take care of my children as she was not traveling with us.

Eventually, all of us managed to find a safe shelter for our children. Now came the day when slots were opened and it was out of pure enthusiasm that within the very first hour of opening of slots our fingers were already making movements on our smartphones overwhelmed with joy yet carefully enough fearing that a wrong click might put all our plans to a halt. Such was the ardor of the moment that we chose our tour operators and even packages randomly from different locations of Saudi Arabia without bothering about how we will reach those locations which might be hundreds of miles away and were going to be the starting points for our journey. We received the acceptance message after paying the required amount and thus qualifying for hajj 2021 Alhamdullilah.

The next two weeks were going to be very important in terms of educating ourselves about hajj. We sought access to authentic literature and at the same time arranged multiple sessions of online classes with religious scholars who guided us to the best of their knowledge. Out of our busy schedule, we had to spare time for shopping for necessary items, and thus with the blessings of Almighty found ourselves packed and prepared. Now and then new instructions emerged from the authorities be it vaccination or travel protocols and so we knew that this is going to be well controlled and well-managed affair. Finally, on 6th of dhul hijjah we started our journey early in the morning from Riyadh to Taif. Different gathering-points outside Macca had been assigned to the pilgrims. The pilgrims we divided into four groups color-coded as red, green, blue, and yellow. I and my wife were in the red group and our gathering point was going to be Sail al Kabeer, which is a Meeqat point near Taif. On the morning of 7th dul hijjah we arrived at the meeqat in our private cars. There were special busses queued up in wait for the pilgrims. The hujjaj put on their Ihram and prayed two rakaats of nafl in the mosque and soon afterward moved towards the busses reciting talbiah. Labaik allahuma labaik...( “I respond to Your call O Allah! I respond to Your call. You have no partner. I respond to Your call. All praise, thanks and blessings are for You. All sovereignty is for You. And You have no partners with You”). We got into the busses which were well equipped with sanitizers and to ensure social distancing only 20 pilgrims were accommodated per bus. There was the omnipresence of police and volunteers making sure that the hujjaj wear their masks correctly. After a while, we found ourselves moving towards Baitullah.