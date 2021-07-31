Handicrafts designs now a click away

Srinagar, July 31: A design studio has been set up in the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) Bagh-i-Ali Mardan Khan, here.

In order to create a design bank, software’s like Ned Graphics and NAQASH (Kashmir) have been developed. According to the statement, these softwares have helped to digitize the age-old traditional Talim and generation of digitized Talim in Carpets and Kani Shawls. “Another such facility to support the artisans/weavers of Kani segment has been set up at School of Designs, Kashmir Haat Srinagar wherein a Design node has been set up by the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir.”

The designer studio has the ability to resize any design, change the color scheme and modification of forms and features in any design.

The design studio also has the ability to convert photographs into digitized Talim which can be utilized by artisans and weavers for creation of new patterns and masterpieces.

The statement said the IICT provides this service to weavers and artisans at subsidized rates. With respect to Kani designs the rates range from Rs 500/- to Rs 1200/- per sq.ft. and for the Carpet designs the rate ranges from Rs 250/- to Rs 2000/- per sq.ft.

To make this facility available to maximum number of artisan/weaver community and other interested persons, the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir has set up another design node at School of Designs, Kashmir Haat Srinagar that will support Kani Designs.In this behalf , a meeting was held today wherein Director IICT, and representatives from the Pashmina Testing lab and SOD were also present.

“Weavers, Artisans, Manufacturers and Exporters can avail this facility by approaching IICT camps located at Bagh-i- Ali Mardan Khan Srinagar or for the Kani segment they can visit SOD Srinagar.”