Handwara villagers protest against lack of drinking water

Kupwara, Aug 5: The residents of Palpora Magam area of Handwara staged a protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for the past several months.

The protestors, mostly women, held a protest in the premises of Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department, Handwara.

They alleged that the area was reeling under acute shortage of water for the past several months.

They said that they were forced to use contaminated water from a local stream, posing a threat of water-borne diseases to them.

The residents sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din.

Naib Tehsildar Handwara, Muhammad Saleem along with a Police party pacified the protestors and gave them his word of providing them drinking water on a regular basis.