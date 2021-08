Srinagar, Aug 6: The Harwan Volleyball tournament commenced at Harwan on Thursday.

The event was inaugurated by SHO Harwan Muhammad Ayoub Rather and in it 16 teams from are participating .

The inaugural match was played between Tailbal Volleyball Club and Dara Volleyball Club.

Social Activist Peer Bilal said the aim of this event was to develop sportsmanship among the youth. He hailed Advisor Farooq Khan for providing funding for the upgradation of sports infrastructure in Harwan area.