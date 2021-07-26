HC quashes PSA detention of 2 persons

Srinagar, July 26: The High Court (HC) Monday ordered release of two detainees while quashing their detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Allowing their habeas corpus pleas, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the government to release Amir MajeedWani of Shopian and Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh of Sopore forthwith if they were not required in other cases.

While Wani was booked under the PSA vide order dated 23 August 2019 passed by the District Magistrate Shopian, Sheikh was booked by virtue of an order passed by the District Magistrate Baramulla on 4 July 2019. Wani through his counsel R A Khan had challenged his detention order mainly on the ground that while he was in custody in connection with a case (FIR No 39/2019) registered at Police Station, Zainapora, yet the detention order passed by the detaining authority on 23 August 2019 was executed and he was taken into preventive custody only on 21 December 2019.

He contended that there was thus unexplained delay of nearly four months in execution of the detention order and placing of him in preventive custody.

After hearing the parties, the court pointed out, “Even if 22 days of delay in the passing the order was ignored, the detaining Authority, has not explained the delay of about four months in executing the order of detention, more so, when the detainee Wani was already in custody. This unexplained delay of about four months vitiates the impugned order of detention.”

Sheikh too had challenged his detention order through his counsel WajidHaseeb mainly on the ground that while he was in custody as he was arrested in case (FIR No 29/2019) registered at Police Station, Tarzoo, yet the detention order passed by the detaining authority on 4th July 2019 and that he was taken in preventive custody only on 27 November 2019.

“In the instant case, though, very detailed reply affidavit has been filed by the detaining authority, yet no attempt seems to have been made to explain the delay of two months in passing the order of detention and more than four months in executing the impugned order of detention,” the court said. “There is, thus, unexplained delay of more than four months in execution of the impugned detention order and placing of the petitioner in preventive custody."

The court held that Sheikh was arrested in FIR No 29/2019 and was on remand when the order of detention was made and had not been released on bail or otherwise when the detention order was executed.

“No attempt seems to have been made to explain the delay of two months in passing the order of detention and more than four months in executing the impugned order of detention,” it said.