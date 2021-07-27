HC seeks JKPCC affidavit on Tangchater Bridge over Sindh Nallah

Srinagar, July 27: The High Court has directed Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) to inform it whether construction of bridge over Sindh Nallah at TangchatriAkhalKangan has been completed and made functional.

A division bench of the Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar asked Additional Advocate General M A Chashoo appearing for JKPCC to seek instructions and file an affidavit indicating clearly whether the project had been completed and made functional.

The direction came while the bench noticed that at one point of time a statement was made that the project would be completed by May 2021.

“But we have not been informed as to whether the same has been completed and made functional,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by SamajSudhar Committee of TangchatriKangan in 2011 through Advocate Arshad Andrabi, seeking construction of bridge over Sindh Nallah at TangchatriAkhalKangan.

During one of the hearings of PIL, the court was informed that due to non release of funds by the Finance Department to JKPCC for construction of these bridges had been causing a delay in completing the projects.

In July 2019, the High Court had directed the government to inform it about the status of funds the Finance Department has allotted to JKPCC to build bridges in Kashmir.

In March 2019, the JKPCC through its counsel had told the court that despite requests that there was an imperative need of funds, the same had not been released by the Finance department.