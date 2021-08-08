Healing Hands Trust organises free mask distribution drive at Pahalgam

Srinagar, Aug 8: J&K Healing Hands Trust on Sunday organised a free mask distribution drive at famous tourist destination Pahalgam.

The drive was inaugurated by Healing Hands Trust Chairman Imran Mir who along with other volunteers distributed triple layer masks among the tourists and locals.

In a statement issued here, Imran Mir said that with the looming threat of Covid-19 third wave, it has become highly essential that Covid SOP's are followed in letter and spirit.

"This is our humble try to popularise Covid Appropriate Behaviour as many people have adopted a negligent attitude towards it. We will also try to organize further such programs in future that will promote a healthy lifestyle and youth empowerment," Mir said.