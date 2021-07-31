Health deptt conducts medical camp in flood affected village of Kargil

Srinagar, July 31: A team of health department from Kargil on Saturday reached out to the flood affected areas of Kargil district and conducted a medical camp to provide medical aid to the residents.

An official told Greater Kashmir that a medical Team led by BMO Taisuru conducted a medical camp at flood affected areas of Khawos Village in which medical check up was conducted and medicines were provided to the people. They were also given awareness about how to protect from diseases those can born post flash floods.

Meanwhile, a high level team of Jamiat UlamaIsnaAsharia (JUIA) Kargil on Saturday visited Tazi Thang Khawous village of Suru valley and extended their support to the affected by the flash floods.