1 dies, 60 test positive for Covid-19 in J&K

Srinagar: One person died of SARS-COV-2 infection in J&K while a slash in testing on the weekend reduced the new cases on Monday to 60, one of the lowest in the past seven months.
The person dying of Covid-19 was from Jammu division.
With the fresh casualty, the death toll reached 4430.
As per the bulletin issued by the J&K government, Kashmir division reported 51 cases while Jammu division reported nine new cases.
The number of recovered cases was more than the new cases reported.
The bulletin said 90 people recovered from SARS-COV-2 infection.
A health official said that the recovery of positive cases under home isolation was calculated based on the completion of two weeks following a positive test.
The official said that most of the cases who recovered were under home isolation and a miniscule proportion was admitted to the hospitals.
“We have a good recovery rate and over 98 percent people recovered from the infection during the past year,” he said.
The official data states that 3,31,698 people had been found positive in J&K since March 2020 and of these, 4430 had lost life.
In J&K, the mortality percentage is 1.3.
The number of active cases in J&K stood at 835 on Monday, a majority 706 from Kashmir division.
In Kashmir, 408 active cases are in Srinagar district alone.
In other districts of Kashmir, the number of active cases is minimal.
Only Baramulla has 109 cases, the second highest in J&K. Over the weekend, the testing dropped in J&K. On Monday, reports of 27,553 tests were available. On Sunday, 66,578 vaccination doses were administered, the bulletin said.