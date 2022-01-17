14 DH Ganderbal staffers contract COVID in a week

Ganderbal: At least 14 staffers of District Hospital (DH) Ganderbal including five doctors tested positive for COVID-19 inside a week, officials said Monday.

They said that all the staffers who tested positive had been sent for home isolation.

Medical Superintendent DH Ganderbal Dr Yasmeen Kangoo told Greater Kashmir that the administration’s decision to conduct the RAT test for each visitor to the hospital was showing satisfactory results on the ground.