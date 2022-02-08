15 ventilators at DH Poonch unused due to staff unavailability

Rajouri: Fifteen ventilators issued to District Hospital (DH) Poonch are lying in an unused condition due to unavailability of staff as the government has so far failed both in creating post of Anaesthesia Technician as well as in deploying staff from other institutions.
Sources said that 15 ventilators were issued to DH Poonch, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, all these are lying in an almost unused condition as there is no Anaesthesia Technician available to run these ventilators.
“We neither have any post of Anaesthesia Technician nor any Anaesthesia Technician has been deployed from somewhere else,” sources said.
They said that a number of times, Health and Medical Education Department as well as management of DH Poonch took up the matter with the government but no action has been taken so far.
They said that there is only one specialist of Anaesthesia Technician in the hospital who acts as supervisory personnel for running ventilators but it is almost next to impossible for one person to look after both OPDs, surgeries and ventilators section.
Medical Superintendent of DH Poonch, Dr Mushtaq confirmed that 15 ventilators in the hospital were in unused condition.
“We are not having any Anaesthesia Technician to run these ventilators,” he said.
Dr Mushtaq also confirmed that only one Anaesthesia doctor was present in the hospital.
“We have taken up this matter at all levels and are hopeful that some thing will be done soon,” he said.