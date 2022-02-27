17,26,674 children given polio drops across J&K

Srinagar: National Immunisation Day 2022 was organised on Sunday across Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Director General, Family Welfare, MCH and Immunisation, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, on the first day of both-level activity, a total of 1,72,6674 (88 percent) children of 0-5 years age group were administered polio drops against the targeted population of 19,63,949 children.
In the Kashmir division, 10,17,130 children were administered oral doses while 7,09,544 children were given the doses across the Jammu division.
He said the door-to-door campaign would continue for the next two days to achieve 100 percent immunisation of the children across J&K.
For the smooth coverage of the eligible population, 10,879 booths were established besides 43,270 trained health workers, vaccinators, and 2236 supervisors were deployed across J&K for the successful culmination of the polio campaign.
Moreover, 431 mobile and 772 transit teams had been deployed for this campaign besides an adequate quantity of pulse polio doses (vaccine) had been kept available at the designated booths across J&K.