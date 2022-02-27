17,26,674 children given polio drops across J&K

Srinagar: National Immunisation Day 2022 was organised on Sunday across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Director General, Family Welfare, MCH and Immunisation, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, on the first day of both-level activity, a total of 1,72,6674 (88 percent) children of 0-5 years age group were administered polio drops against the targeted population of 19,63,949 children.

In the Kashmir division, 10,17,130 children were administered oral doses while 7,09,544 children were given the doses across the Jammu division.