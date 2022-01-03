178 new cases in J&K, 1 death in Ladakh

Srinagar/Leh: J&K recorded 178 fresh cases today, the highest in the past three weeks. The cases have increased over the past four days due to a higher number of people testing positive in Jammu district. One new case of Mucormycosis was attributed to the Virus today.

Today, 46 cases were reported from district Jammu, including 7 travellers. Over the past four days, the district has been recording a higher number of cases than the cases recorded over the past month. On 31 December, 29 cases were reported from district Jammu, while 01 January 34 tested positive in the district, 31 tested positive on 02 January. The higher number of cases from the district has been pushing the tally up in J&K.