178 new cases in J&K, 1 death in Ladakh

Srinagar/Leh: J&K recorded 178 fresh cases today, the highest in the past three weeks. The cases have increased over the past four days due to a higher number of people testing positive in Jammu district. One new case of Mucormycosis was attributed to the Virus today.
Today, 46 cases were reported from district Jammu, including 7 travellers. Over the past four days, the district has been recording a higher number of cases than the cases recorded over the past month. On 31 December, 29 cases were reported from district Jammu, while 01 January 34 tested positive in the district, 31 tested positive on 02 January. The higher number of cases from the district has been pushing the tally up in J&K.
Since 11 December 2021, today’s has been the highest single day case load in J&K. With the fresh cases, the number of active cases in district Jammu has reached 346. The district has a constantly rising active case load as per the official bulletin on COVID19.
Director Health Services Jammu, Dr Saleem ur Rehman said Jammu district was “still in green zone” but acknowledged the case rise. He said the cases have been rising due to an overall increase in other parts of India. “Jammu district has more land traffic with other parts of India than Kashmir and currently, we are witnessing a spike in many parts,” he said. He denied that the Omicron variant was responsible for the increase. “We are constantly monitoring cases and sending samples for Whole Genome Sequencing. Till date, we have had only three cases,” he said.
In Srinagar district, 57 people tested positive today, the total number of active cases now 465. Overall in J&K, there were 1498 active cases on Monday. Of those who were found positive today, 22 were travelers.
As per the official bulletin, one new case of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) was confirmed in J&K today, the total number of confirmed cases till date 51 now.
Meanwhile, PTI reported that one person died of the coronavirus in Ladakh increasing the toll to 220, while 17 fresh cases pushed the overall virus tally in the Union Territory to 21,224, officials said.
The number of active cases in Ladakh has declined to 196, which includes 152 cases in Leh district and 44 cases in Kargil district, they said. While 162 people died because of coronavirus in Leh, 58 died in Kargil. One death has been reported from Leh, the officials said. Twenty-three patients were cured and discharged from hospitals from Ladakh. The total number of cured patients is 20,808, they said.