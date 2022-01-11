2 banks in Bandipora closed after 17 employees test positive

Bandipora: Two branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank were closed for public dealing after 17 employees returned COVID-19 positive tests on Tuesday.
Officials said that two employees of the J&K Bank had tested positive on Monday following which contact tracing teams were rushed for sampling.
“Today both the TP and main branch of J&K Bank at Bandipora had to be closed for public dealing as the tests of 17 employees returned positive,” officials said.
Meanwhile, the district administration and medicos have appealed to people to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) by wearing masks and getting vaccinated at the earliest.
On Monday, several coaching centres were also seized by the authorities in the main town after being found violating CAB.