2 overseas travellers test positive in Jammu

Jammu: A couple that had recently returned from the UAE and 5 local travellers among 46 others have tested COVID19 positive in the Jammu district, indicating a gradual spike in the deadly virus. The cases are not only increasing in the Jammu district, but the health department has also detected as many as 16 more students COVID19 infected in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra.

“Three teams of the health department conducted a sampling of students in the SMVDU campus. In this process, 16 students have tested covid19 positive and all of them have been isolated. They have no symptoms,” said the official from Health Department. The testing will continue for three to four days, he added.