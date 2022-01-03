2 overseas travellers test positive in Jammu

Jammu: A couple that had recently returned from the UAE and 5 local travellers among 46 others have tested COVID19 positive in the Jammu district, indicating a gradual spike in the deadly virus. The cases are not only increasing in the Jammu district, but the health department has also detected as many as 16 more students COVID19 infected in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra.
“Three teams of the health department conducted a sampling of students in the SMVDU campus. In this process, 16 students have tested covid19 positive and all of them have been isolated. They have no symptoms,” said the official from Health Department. The testing will continue for three to four days, he added.
So far, a total of 35 COVID19 positive cases have been detected in SMVDU, Katra.
Whereas, the official further informed that 5 pilgrims have tested COVID19 positive at Katra railway station amid an increase in the sampling of the pilgrims on their arrival.
Meanwhile, the health authorities said an overseas traveller couple, who had returned to Jammu from UAE have tested COVID19 positive. The infected persons are residents of the Channi Himmat area of Jammu District.
“Both, the woman and her husband, have been isolated and accordingly, they are being provided treatment. They have symptoms,” claimed the Health Department officials.
While cautioning about the fast spread of COVID19, the official said: “If we continue to violate the guidelines, the cases may increase in a speedy manner in coming weeks. The trends are alarming in view of the omicron virus.”
The official said 10 international travellers have tested COVID19 positive on their return from different countries at Jammu Airport since the outbreak of Omicron.
“Only three Omicron cases among locals so far have been detected,” the official said adding that the “sample reports sent for testing for confirmation of Omicron variant of COVID19 in Delhi was a time-consuming process”.