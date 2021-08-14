28 pharmacies served show-cause notices, fined Rs 35,000

Srinagar, Aug 14: To curb the illegal sale of psychotropic and habit-forming drugs, a special drive was held across various markets by the Department of Drug and Food Control Organisation (D&FCO).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the drive was conducted on the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, and in this regard D&FCO Government of J&K had constituted various teams to carry out comprehensive market checking of drug sale establishments in various districts.

He said that the drives were conducted in districts including Baramulla, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara and Srinagar.