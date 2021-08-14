28 pharmacies served show-cause notices, fined Rs 35,000

Srinagar, Aug 14: To curb the illegal sale of psychotropic and habit-forming drugs, a special drive was held across various markets by the Department of Drug and Food Control Organisation (D&FCO).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the drive was conducted on the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, and in this regard D&FCO Government of J&K had constituted various teams to carry out comprehensive market checking of drug sale establishments in various districts.
He said that the drives were conducted in districts including Baramulla, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara and Srinagar.
The spokesman said that 154 establishments were inspected by the teams constituted to carry out the drive in different areas of their respective districts.
He said that during the drive, 14 violations were found and 28 notices issued while a fine of Rs. 35,480 was also imposed.
The spokesman said that the stakeholders were directed to maintain records of psychotropic and habit forming drugs properly.
He said that people were being informed through the medium of this notice to lodge complaints regarding any violation and discrepancies encountered against any drug sale establishment on helpline No 0194-2455384, 2495191 or email at deputycontrollerkashmir@gamil.com mentalhealthhelplinekashmir@gmail.com.
The spokesman said that the drive would continue in the rest of the districts and detailed reports would be communicated accordingly in the near future.