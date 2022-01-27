28 posts of doctors, paramedics vacant at SDH Tangdhar

Kupwara: The dearth of staff and specialised doctors at Sub District Hospital Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has always been a concern for the local population due to which patient care has been badly hit here.

The residents said that ever since this hospital was upgraded, it had not been a priority for the authorities.

They said that with the lack of specialised doctors at Sub District Hospital Tangdhar, they were forced to go to Kupwara or Srinagar for better treatment.