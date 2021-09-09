3-day sensitization programme on CAB, vaccination begins for college Principals

Srinagar: A 3-day sensitization programme on “Covid Appropriate Behaviour & Vaccination” for the Principals of Kashmir Division College commenced at Amar Singh College on Thursday. The sensitization programme is being held in the backdrop of government plans to reopen colleges this month, said a statement. The programme is being organised in collaboration with Divisional Covid-19 Control Room (DCCR) Kashmir set up by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir office. On the first day of the programme, Principals from the Central Kashmir Colleges participated, during which experts emphasized on vaccination of staff and students and complete adherence to CAB.

In his inaugural address, Abid Hussain, Additional Commissioner Kashmir highlighted the need for vaccination of staff and students and strict adherence to CAB to ensure smooth reopening of the Colleges. Guest of Honour of the event, Director Colleges Prof (Dr) Yaseem Ashai said the teaching community is eager to see college campuses reopen for in-person teaching even as they worked very hard to ensure online classes despite issues of connectivity and technological deficiencies.In his welcome address, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather , Principal A S College appreciated the government’s efforts toreopen colleges and the role of DCCR to facilitate this process.