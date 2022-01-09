3 deaths, 687 new COVID cases in J&K

Srinagar: COVID19 claimed three lives in J&K today while the UT recorded its highest single-day case tally since mid-June 2020 with 687 people testing positive.

Even though many experts have said the wave of infections currently ensuing in J&K and across India is “milder” in terms of its disease severity, they have warned of a surge in hospitalization. As the number of active cases shoot up in J&K, doctors fear it will add to the number of people requiring hospitalisation.

The number of active cases in J&K has increased by at least 2000 in the past one week. The increase in active cases is more rapid in the Jammu division where the government has issued directions for ‘rationalising’ admissions at DRDO Hospital Jammu in order to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system. The mild cases are being sent for home isolation, a health official said.