3 health workers suspended in Bandipora for remaining absent

Bandipora: The administration Saturday suspended three health workers of a hospital in remote Chuntimulla village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for “absconding from their duties”.
In a letter from Block Medical officer Bandipora (BMO) to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) vide No BMO/BPR/NHM -184 on Saturday, three female employees have been placed under suspension.
The staff has been identified as Bilqis Zaffar, Zareen Chowdary, and Razia Bano, all Female Multipurpose Health Workers (FMPHWs).
As per the orders, all are presently posted at Public Health Centre (PHC), Chuntimulla.
The order states the staff has been “placed under suspension with immediate effect for absconding from their legitimate duties”.
“These officials are put under suspension with immediate effect,” the order said.