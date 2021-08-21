4 JWGs to strengthen multi-sectoral response against HIV

They will integrate and expand services related to HIV/AIDS/TB prevention and control initiatives through mutual support. They will enhance collaboration, coordination and mutual support between partner departments, institutions under purview of the partner department and J&K State AIDS Control Society (JKSACS), UT of J&K with regard to carry responsibilities as decided in the Joint Working Group meetings.

These JWGs will be for social departments; infrastructural departments or Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs); for uniformed forces and youth. All the four JWGs will have the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health & Medical Education department as their chairman.

Joint Working Group (JWG) for Social Departments will comprise Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Labour & Employment, Social Welfare, Director General Department of Women & Child Development, Mission Directors Integrated Child Development Services, Integrated Child Protection Services and the Director, Composite Regional Centre Bemina Srinagar as its members.

Joint Working Group for Infrastructural Departments/Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) will have Administrative Secretaries Transport, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology departments, Project Directors National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Kashmir and Jammu as its members.

Joint Working Group for Uniformed Forces will comprise Administrative Secretary Home department, Director General Police, J&K and Special Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K as its members.

Joint Working Group for Youth will have Administrative Secretaries of Youth Services & Sports, School Education and Higher Education departments and Director, Nehru Yuva Kender, UT of J&K will be its members.

Project Director, J&K AIDS Control Society will be the convener of all four JWGs.