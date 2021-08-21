4 JWGs to strengthen multi-sectoral response against HIV

Jammu: To meet the spirit of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) with 18 ministries of the Government of India for collaboration and mutual support, the J&K government has constituted four Joint Working Groups to strengthen multi-sectoral response against HIV.
As per GAD order, sanction has been accorded to the constitution of four Joint Working Groups (JWGs) for providing support services with regard to prevention, treatment and care of HIV/AIDS, as per the MoU.
They will integrate and expand services related to HIV/AIDS/TB prevention and control initiatives through mutual support. They will enhance collaboration, coordination and mutual support between partner departments, institutions under purview of the partner department and J&K State AIDS Control Society (JKSACS), UT of J&K with regard to carry responsibilities as decided in the Joint Working Group meetings.
These JWGs will be for social departments; infrastructural departments or Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs); for uniformed forces and youth. All the four JWGs will have the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health & Medical Education department as their chairman.
Joint Working Group (JWG) for Social Departments will comprise Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Labour & Employment, Social Welfare, Director General Department of Women & Child Development, Mission Directors Integrated Child Development Services, Integrated Child Protection Services and the Director, Composite Regional Centre Bemina Srinagar as its members.
Joint Working Group for Infrastructural Departments/Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) will have Administrative Secretaries Transport, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology departments, Project Directors National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Kashmir and Jammu as its members.
Joint Working Group for Uniformed Forces will comprise Administrative Secretary Home department, Director General Police, J&K and Special Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K as its members.
Joint Working Group for Youth will have Administrative Secretaries of Youth Services & Sports, School Education and Higher Education departments and Director, Nehru Yuva Kender, UT of J&K will be its members.
Project Director, J&K AIDS Control Society will be the convener of all four JWGs.
As per the terms of reference, these Joint Working Groups (JWG) will provide necessary guidance, support and assistance for drawing up an action plan and ensure timely and effective implementation through mutual support as well as engagement of various stakeholders in the UT of J&K.
They will decide modalities for implementation and execution of activities to meet the objectives of MoU. They will mobilize and involve key stakeholders and ensure their engagement at various levels in rolling out of activities as laid down in the MoU.
The Groups will issue necessary directive/advisories from both J&K SACS office and the office of the partner department to carry out activities by government and other stakeholders.
They will review progress on implementation of the activities on regular intervals, decide on communication material and training modules to be shared with the partner departments, autonomous and affiliated institutions. Besides, they will also encourage partnerships between J&K SACS and the partner departments/private sector/people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) and ensure alignment of activities carried out under MoU with those envisaged under the national/state policies on HIV/AIDS.