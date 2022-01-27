6 villages declared micro-containment zones in Anantnag

The move is aimed at breaking the further spread of the virus.

The entry and exit in the containment area remain temporarily restricted.

The containment zones were declared by District Magistrate Anantnag, Piyush Singla as per the powers vested upon him under District Disaster Management Act (DDMA) 2005 under Section 144 CrPC.

“As a number of cases have been reported from these areas and there is every apprehension that the COVID-19 positive cases might have met number of persons in their areas. So, in order to prevent further transmission it has become imperative to take stringent measures,” reads the order.