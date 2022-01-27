6 villages declared micro-containment zones in Anantnag

Anantnag: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the district administration Anantnag on Thursday declared six villages as containment zones.
The villages include Sirhama in Srigufwara; Hiller in Kokernag; K Kalan and Khiram in Srigufwara; Marhma in Bijbehara and Ranipora in Shangus.
Any location with five to 15 COVID-19 positive cases is declared as a micro- containment zone.
The move is aimed at breaking the further spread of the virus.
The entry and exit in the containment area remain temporarily restricted.
The containment zones were declared by District Magistrate Anantnag, Piyush Singla as per the powers vested upon him under District Disaster Management Act (DDMA) 2005 under Section 144 CrPC.
“As a number of cases have been reported from these areas and there is every apprehension that the COVID-19 positive cases might have met number of persons in their areas. So, in order to prevent further transmission it has become imperative to take stringent measures,” reads the order.
It said that there should be restrictions on the movement of persons and the inhabitants shall stay at their homes.
“Executive Officers should sanitise the areas per the establishment of Covid-19 protocols,” the order read.
It further said that Block Medical Officers (BMOs) under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag should thoroughly conduct the contact tracing.
“BMOs should also ensure home quarantine of COVID-19 positive patients, screening a regular health check-up of the inhabitants,” the order read.
It said that the administrators and the supporting magistrates of the respective containment zones in consultation with concerned BMO should ensure 100 testing and sampling with 50 percent RTPCR of households.