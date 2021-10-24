72 new Covid cases in J&K, 40,500 vaccine doses administered

Srinagar: Amidst a slight decrease in testing and vaccination due to inclement weather hitting access in many areas of J&K, 72 new cases of Covid 19 were reported today, while 40,500 people took a vaccine shot.
In the last 24 hours preceding the filing of this report, J&K had results of 33688 Covid 19 tests. The number was the lowest carried out in the week gone by.
While over 44000 tests were reported on last Sunday, on the following days, the number of tests were 38479 on Monday, 40,809 on Tuesday, 36,807 on Wednesday, 43498 on Thursday, 43430 on Friday and 37495 on Saturday.
The positive percentage of samples tested and reported on Sunday was 0.21, approximately of the same order as the positive percentage of samples whose reports had been released on other days.
Of the new cases, 10 were from Jammu division while 62 were from Kashmir division. The majority of new cases detected today were from district Srinagar – 32. Baramulla had 11 of its residents testing positive today. All other districts had cases in single digit.
The information bulletin on Covid 19 released today said no casualty or a case of Mucormycosis has been reported in the apst 24 hours. Thus the death of SARS-CoV2 continues to be 4429 while the Black Fungus cases confirmed till date are 49.
Across UT, 68 people who had tested positive previously, either completed their isolation period of two weeks or were discharged from hospitals. With these recoveries, the number of active cases in J&K is 866. Of these, 144 are in Jammu and 722 in Kashmir division.
Today, 40,500 doses of Covid 19 vaccine were administered in J&K. Of these, 2909 people took their first doses while 37591 took their second doses. No vaccine dose was administered in district Jammu today, the media bulletin stated.
District Srinagar had over 10,000 doses of vaccine administered. In J&K, 14197757 vaccine doses have been administered till date. There is saturation of first dose vaccine in the 18 plus age group in 19 districts of the UT.