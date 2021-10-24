72 new Covid cases in J&K, 40,500 vaccine doses administered

Of the new cases, 10 were from Jammu division while 62 were from Kashmir division. The majority of new cases detected today were from district Srinagar – 32. Baramulla had 11 of its residents testing positive today. All other districts had cases in single digit.

The information bulletin on Covid 19 released today said no casualty or a case of Mucormycosis has been reported in the apst 24 hours. Thus the death of SARS-CoV2 continues to be 4429 while the Black Fungus cases confirmed till date are 49.

Across UT, 68 people who had tested positive previously, either completed their isolation period of two weeks or were discharged from hospitals. With these recoveries, the number of active cases in J&K is 866. Of these, 144 are in Jammu and 722 in Kashmir division.