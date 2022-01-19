85 test positive in Rajouri, 66 in Poonch

Most of the cases are from Manjakote health block which also includes areas of Rajouri town with 34 cases from the block alone.

As per the administration, 25 cases were registered in Darhal medical block, 11 in Kalakote, six in Nowshera, and nine in Sunderbani medical block.

Among the new cases, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera has also been found infected with the viral infection.

Four doctors and an equal number of healthcare workers have also tested positive for coronavirus in the Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, aggressive testing is also going on across the district with mobile COVID-19 testing teams conducting a higher number of tests on a daily basis.