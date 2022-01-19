85 test positive in Rajouri, 66 in Poonch
Rajouri: Rajouri district on Wednesday registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases during the past six months as 85 persons tested positive for the virus with a senior government official and several healthcare workers also found to be infected.
Most of the cases are from Manjakote health block which also includes areas of Rajouri town with 34 cases from the block alone.
As per the administration, 25 cases were registered in Darhal medical block, 11 in Kalakote, six in Nowshera, and nine in Sunderbani medical block.
Among the new cases, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera has also been found infected with the viral infection.
Four doctors and an equal number of healthcare workers have also tested positive for coronavirus in the Rajouri district.
Meanwhile, aggressive testing is also going on across the district with mobile COVID-19 testing teams conducting a higher number of tests on a daily basis.
In Poonch district, 66 new COVID-19 positive cases were registered on Wednesday with authorities ordering the closure of tehsil office Balakote and J&K Bank’s Balakote branch in Mendhar subdivision after one of its employees tested positive.
As per official figures, a traveller among 66 persons tested positive for coronavirus in the Poonch district.
The number of active cases in the district now is 348.